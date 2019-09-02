WHITEFISH, Mont. — Four of Rocky Mountain College's student-athletes received Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Daniella Russell earned the conference's volleyball attacker of the week recognition. The senior outside hitter from Red Lodge helped the Battlin' Bears defeat three ranked teams over the weekend in Nebraska, including a win over the No. 3 ranked Grand View Vikings.
Russell averaged 3.38 kills per set with a .256 attack percentage. This is her second time receiving the honor through the first three weeks of the season.
Teammate Natalie Hilderman was singled out as the setter of the week.
The junior from Red Lodge posted three double-doubles at the 2019 Sarpy County Labor Day Volleyball Classic, while averaging 8.31 assists and 2.69 digs per set.
Hilderman recorded 39 assists against No. 3 Grand View and 40 assists against No. 11 Dordt. This is also her second time receiving the honor through the first three weeks of the season.
Jimmy Henderson was selected as defensive player of the week in football.
The senior defensive back from Riverdale, Georgia, came up with the game-sealing interception for the Battlin' Bears in a 23-21 upset of No. 9 ranked Dickinson State.
He also recorded four solo tackles and one assisted tackle with one tackle for a loss.
Teammate Wyatt Brusven was chosen as the special teams player of the week.
The freshman kicker from Shelby kicked the game-winning field goal in Rocky's victory at Dickinson State. In his collegiate debut, Brusven hit 3 of 4 field goals and was 2 for 2 in PATs.