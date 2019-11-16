BUTTE — The Rocky Mountain College football team ended the season on a high note Saturday at Bob Green Field.
The Battlin' Bears forced five turnovers en route to a 38-23 Frontier Conference victory over No. 23 Montana Tech.
"Our guys showed this week at practice and today that when everybody has bought in and plays the game extremely hard and as hard as they can, good things will happen," Rocky first-year coach Chris Stutzriem said. "I am proud of them and proud of our seniors and coaches."
Rocky finishes the season with a 4-7 overall record and 3-7 mark in the Frontier. Tech concludes the fall at 6-4, 6-4.
Quarterback Drew Korf, sidelined since breaking his hand during a 57-39 victory at Montana State-Northern on Oct. 19, returned and was 13 of 27 for 108 yards and two touchdowns for the Battlin' Bears.
"I thought he had his best game he's had. The stats weren't the best," Stutzriem said. "We only threw for a little over 100 and rushed for 145 yards. It wasn't the most impressive game. Our defense did a good job of creating a lot of turnovers. We had a lot of short fields."
Seniors Devonte Woods and Devin Pope had interceptions for the Bears. Woods led Rocky with nine tackles and had two pass breakups and blocked an extra point. Pope also had a pass breakup.
Down 7-3 later in the quarter, Woods intercepted a pass from Jet Campbell. The Battlin' Bears' Riley Garrett took advantage of the opportunity a few plays later and kicked a 44-yard field goal.
On the following drive, Campbell fumbled the ball and Rocky's Prince Johnson recovered in Oredigger territory. On the very next play, Korf connected with Holden Ryan on an 11-yard touchdown pass to give the Battlin' Bears a 13-10 lead.
Following a Wyatt Brusven punt to Tech's 1-yard line, the Battlin' Bears trapped the Orediggers in their own endzone for a safety. On the following drive, Sam Sparks rushed from two yards out for Rocky's second touchdown of the day. A rush from Lucas Overton was successful on the two-point conversion and Rocky led 23-10 going into the half.
You have free articles remaining.
In the third quarter, Korf connected with Ryan for another touchdown to extend the Battlin' Bears' lead to 30-10. In the first play of the following drive, Rocky's Adam Ames forced and recovered an Orediggers' fumble.
The Battlin' Bears once again made the most of the opportunity as five consecutive rushes by Victor Ngalamulume resulted in Rocky's final touchdown of the day. Korf connected with Chase Truscott for the two-point conversion and Rocky led 38-10.
Stutzriem noted the Bears "did a good job late of moving the football and using a lot of clock. We had close to 38 minutes of time of possession."
Campbell, a Billings Central product, completed 8 of 24 passes for 202 yards with an interception and a touchdown for Tech. Trevor Hoffman hauled in four passes for 98 yards for the Orediggers.
For the Bears, Overton finished with four receptions for 44 yards. Ryan, another former Billings Central Ram, hauled in two touchdowns.
Rocky beat another ranked team, then No. 9 Dickinson State, 23-21 in the season-opener. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid for the Bears.
"Our guys did a great job of preparing for this whole week," Stutzriem added. "The coaches did an outstanding job of preparing. Our guys played hard and tough and I am really happy with how we did and the great things we did today."
The win will give the Bears momentum heading into the offseason. Rocky will begin spring ball on March 20, 2020 Stutzriem said. Rocky coaches will also be at every Montana high school state championship football game next week. Rocky coaches will also be at the Idaho state championship football games.
"It (the win) helps with everything from our players feeling really good about what is going on, to our recruiting to the offseason," Stutzriem said. "We know we have a long way to go, but it was a big way to end it for our seniors and get to work in the offseason."
"