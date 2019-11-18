BILLINGS — Junior Natalie Hilderman of Rocky Mountain College has been selected as the setter of the year in the Frontier Conference. Three Battlin' Bears also were picked to the all-conference first team, which was also announced on Monday.
Hilderman, Daniella Russell and Miranda Gallagher of Rocky were among the 13 players selected first-team all-conference. Hilderman, from Red Lodge, is a repeat performer on the first team.
She recorded 1,030 assists, 342 digs and 43 blocks this season for the Bears.
Russell, a senior from Red Lodge, had 342 kills and 52 blocks this year. Gallagher, from Lead, South Dakota, finished with 235 kills and 67 blocks.
Rocky's Ayla Embry, who is from Bozeman, was picked to the conference's all-freshman team. The freshman libero collected 619 digs this season.
Senior Naomi Bad Bear of Rocky was also one of the Champions of Character winners.
Brian Solomon of Montana Tech was named as the coach of the year. Providence outside hitter Kelsey Shaver was chosen as the player of year. Montana Tech libero Sabrina Hopcroft was selected as the defensive player of the year.