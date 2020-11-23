Rocky Mountain College runners, coach honored by Frontier Conference

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College coach Mike McLean and sophomore runner Jackson Wilson were singled out for top honors Monday as the Frontier Conference announced its men's and women's all-conference teams.

McLean was saluted as the men's coach of the year after his squad won the conference championship earlier this month in Havre and qualified for nationals.

Wilson, from Box Elder, was an all-conference selection and chosen as the runner of the year after winning the conference championship race for the men.

The top 10 runners at the conference meet receive all-conference recognition.

On the men's side, Wilson was joined by Battlin' Bear teammates Elijah Bond, a junior from Whitefish, and Joseph Vanden Bos, a junior from Kalispell.

For the women, Rocky placed Courtney Hallock, a senior from Laurel, Sydney Little Light, a junior from Crow Agency, and Mei-Li Stevens, a senior from Lodge Grass, on the all-conference team.

Carroll College's Shannon Flynn was chosen as the women's coach of the year. The Saints' Reghan Worley, a sophomore, was the women's runner of the year.

Carroll's women also won the conference championship and will advance to nationals.

Rocky's Bond and Stevens were also NAIA Champions of Character winners.

