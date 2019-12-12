KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's soccer teams each had one player receive NAIA All-America honorable mention honors, the NAIA announced Wednesday.
Senior goalkeeper Lauryn Gamache earned the Rocky women's honorable mention, and senior forward Nolan Sherwood was the men's honoree. It's the second All-American honorable mention for both players — Gamache was recognized in 2017, and Sherwood was honored last season.