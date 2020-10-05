Rocky Mountain College sweeps golf titles at Battlin' Bear Invite

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College swept the men's and women's team titles Sunday at the Battlin' Bears Invitational golf tournament at Peter Yegen.

The B team from Rocky triumphed with a 287 total in the men's competition, edging out Montana Tech by three strokes. Rocky's A squad was third at 292, followed by MSU-Northern at 338 and Carroll College with a 354.

For the women, Rocky won with a 332 tally. Carroll placed second at 349 and Tech was third at 355.

Nolan Burzminski of Rocky B was the medalist after shooting a 69. Rocky's Haydn Driver and Leon Doedtmann tied with Tech's JR Small for second at 70.

Amanda Cooper of Rocky was the medalist on the women's side with her 74. Teammate Claire Wright tied with Carroll's Caroline Hobson and Tech's Tanna Campbell for second at 81.

It was the fourth consecutive Frontier Conference tournament win this season by the Rocky women.

On Monday, Wright was selected as the conference's women's golfer of the week for the second straight week.

