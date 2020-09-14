Rocky Mountain College women open golf season with victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BUTTE — Golfers Kaelyn Volk and Claire Wright finished 1-2 Monday to help the Rocky Mountain College women claim the team title at the Montana Tech Invitational played at Butte Country Club.

Volk shot a five-over-par 76, while teammate Wright checked in at 78. Amanda Conner of Rocky tied for third at 80, while teammate Kaitlyn Fleming was fifth at 83.

Rocky topped the team results at 317, followed by Carroll College 352 and Montana Tech 359.

Montana Tech's men also received a 1-2 individual finish as the Orediggers captured the team championship.

Trey Hoagland of Tech shot a 6-under 64, followed by Sean Ramsbacher at 2-under 68.

Rocky's Daniel Sigurjonsson was seventh at 73. Teammates Nolan Burzminski, Schaefer Paladichuk and Mitchell Thiessen tied for eighth at 74.

Tech won the men's competition with a 278 score. Rocky and Tech's B team tied for second at 297.

Montana State-Northern was fourth at 334 and Carroll fifth at 343.

