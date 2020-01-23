BUTTE — Rocky Mountain College suffered its fifth straight loss Thursday night, falling at Montana Tech 81-53 in Frontier Conference men's basketball.
The Battlin' Bears (1-6, 6-10) trailed 36-27 at halftime and were outscored 45-26 in the second half by the Orediggers (4-3, 12-6).
Taylor England led Tech with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. The Orediggers also received 11 points from Christian Jones and 10 from Sindou Diallo.
Rocky received 12 points from Clayton Ladine.
Tech shot 50% on the night, while Rocky connected at a 39% clip.
The Bears also committed 22 turnovers.