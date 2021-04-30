Rocky track notches 6 wins at Frontier championships

HELENA — The track and field team from Rocky Mountain College had six champions emerge Friday at the Frontier Conference championship meet held at Vigilante Stadium.

Elijah Barkell (hammer throw, 145-8), Joseph Vanden Bos (800 meters,1:57.33) and Jackson Wilson (1,500, 4:00.57) were the Battlin' Bear winners on the men's side.

Kendra Dykstra Munsterman (800, 2:18.81), Sydney Little Light (1,500, 4;49.23) and Mei-Li Stevens (10,000, 40:17.63) were the Rocky winners for the women.

Carroll College won the men's title with 272 points, with Rocky taking second at 152.

The Fighting Saints were also first for the women with 309 points. The Bears placed second at 113.

Five Frontier schools competed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0