Rocky women, Tech men win Frontier golf tournament

ANACONDA — The Rocky Mountain College women and the Montana Tech men refuse to lose in Frontier Conference golf.

Both teams claimed titles Sunday at the Old Works Invite. It was the third consecutive team championship this season for the Battlin' Bears and Orediggers.

The Rocky women finished with a team score of 367 in edging out Carroll College (370) and Montana Tech (373).

Claire Wright of Rocky was the individual medalist after shooting a 77. Teammate Amanda Conner tied for second with Tech's Tanna Campbell at 86.

On the men's side, Rocky was third at 325. Tech's two teams finished first (319) and second (324).

Tech's Brady Cady was the men's medalist at 75.

Rocky's Chase Morehouse and Schaefer Paladichuk finished in a three-way tie for third at 77.

