Rocky's Ayla Embry makes Frontier's first team in volleyball

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's Ayla Embry was selected as the defensive player of the year for Frontier Conference volleyball and was also chosen as a first team all-conference selection, the league announced on Monday.

The 5-foot-4 junior libero is from Bozeman.

Rocky's Weiying Wu, a 6-2 senior middle blocker from Beijing, China, was picked for the second team.

The all-freshman team included Battlin' Bears' setter Blythe Sealey from Roundup. Teammate Emma Fox, a sophomore setter from Bozeman, received Champions of Character recognition.

Cydney Finberg-Roberts of regular season and tournament champion University of Providence, was named player of the year and setter of the year.

Providence's Arunas Duda was named as the coach of the year.

