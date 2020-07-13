Book focused on the history of Cheyenne Frontier Days now available

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — “The Art of Rodeo,” a book featuring the works of artists sculptor Chris Navarro from Casper, Wyo., painter Brandon Bailey and photographer Randy Wagner from Cheyenne, Wyo., is now available the PRCA reported.

“The Art of Rodeo” tells many facets and stories of rodeo using drawings, paintings, sculptures and photography to express the excitement, danger and passion of the sport according to the PRCA.

Focusing on the legend and history of Wyoming’s Cheyenne Frontier Days, the book tells the early days of rodeo to the present.

Released June 2020, the hardbound book is 272 pages with more than 600 images. These images were edited from viewing more than 20,000 photos, many dating back more than 100 years. The book covers the stories and history of legendary figures of rodeo.

The book is $35, and those interested can visit chrisnavarro.com for more information. 

