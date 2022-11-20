Bull rider Cole Fischer added to National Finals Rodeo lineup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Due to unique and unusual circumstances, the PRCA has made the decision to take 16 bull riders to the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

Cole Fischer will now make his NFR debut Dec. 1-10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas the PRCA announced in a press release late last week.

“I don’t really know if this has sunk in yet,” said Fischer, 30, in the PRCA release. “Any cowboy who puts his hand in a bull rope it is their dream to make the NFR. You can dream it, but there is a lot that has to go right, and it is a long year.”

Fischer, of Elk City, Oklahoma, is optimistic about what he can accomplish in Vegas.

“I have faith in my talent,” he said in the release. “My talent has got me this far and I’m just going to go and have fun and enjoy it. It is a dream come true, but I don’t want to take it too seriously. I want to go in and enjoy every minute of it. You never know when you will get the chance to be there again.”