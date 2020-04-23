Calgary Stampede canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

BILLINGS — The Calgary Stampede has been canceled.
The rodeo was set for July 3-12.
"We are unable to hold the 2020 Calgary Stampede as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing ban on public gatherings. Our Stampede Spirit still shines brightly. Keep your hats on — we will gather together to celebrate again," read a statement on the event's website.
The Calgary Stampede had partnered with the PRCA this season to have money won at the event help determine qualifiers to the National Finals Rodeo according to a press release on prorodeo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!