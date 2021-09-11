Clint Johnson named 2021 Legend of ProRodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — ProRodeo Hall of Fame saddle bronc rider Clint Johnson has been named the 2021 Legend of ProRodeo the PRCA reported in a press release on Wednesday.

Johnson will be honored at the 14th annual Wrangler Gold Buckle Gala on Nov. 29 at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

"I just found this news out, and it is pretty exciting," said Johnson, 65, in the PRCA release. "I absolutely did not think this was an option for me. This is quite an honor. There's been a list of prominent people who have received this honor, and I'm quite excited to be among them. I would like to thank the selection committee for choosing me, and I'm looking forward to a fun event."

Johnson began his rodeo career at age 10, and his smooth, consistent style of riding saddle bronc horses led to 11 consecutive qualifications for the National Finals Rodeo from 1979-89. In those 11 career NFR trips he won four world championships (1980, 1987-89) and finished no worse than sixth in the world standings. He also won the NFR average in 1989.