Clint Johnson named 2021 Legend of ProRodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — ProRodeo Hall of Fame saddle bronc rider Clint Johnson has been named the 2021 Legend of ProRodeo the PRCA reported in a press release on Wednesday.
Johnson will be honored at the 14th annual Wrangler Gold Buckle Gala on Nov. 29 at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
"I just found this news out, and it is pretty exciting," said Johnson, 65, in the PRCA release. "I absolutely did not think this was an option for me. This is quite an honor. There's been a list of prominent people who have received this honor, and I'm quite excited to be among them. I would like to thank the selection committee for choosing me, and I'm looking forward to a fun event."
Johnson began his rodeo career at age 10, and his smooth, consistent style of riding saddle bronc horses led to 11 consecutive qualifications for the National Finals Rodeo from 1979-89. In those 11 career NFR trips he won four world championships (1980, 1987-89) and finished no worse than sixth in the world standings. He also won the NFR average in 1989.
"When you think of legends, you think of greatness. When you think of legends in rodeo, you think of those that accomplished greatness both inside and outside the rodeo arena," said Kent Sturman, Director of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, in the release. "Clint Johnson is a four-time world champion and achieved an overwhelming amount of greatness in the rodeo arena throughout his career, starting in 4-H rodeo, continuing through high school and college rodeo and during his tenure in professional rodeo. And Clint is one of those cowboys who has demonstrated greatness outside of the arena, continually giving back to a sport that he loves by serving on boards, conducting schools and clinics, and providing his expertise to many programs and events throughout rodeo. He was an obvious choice as this year's Legend of ProRodeo."
Johnson was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1992 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Johnson, who spent four years on the PRCA Board of Directors serving as vice chairman, was born in Spearfish, South Dakota. Johnson lived there until moving to the Amarillo, Texas, area where he has lived since 1988.
Johnson is the 16th man to be honored as a Legend of ProRodeo, following Jake Barnes, Jim Shoulders, Clem McSpadden, Harry Vold, Larry Mahan, Shawn Davis, Dean Oliver, Donnie Gay, Benny Binion, Mel Potter, Neal Gay, Michael Gaughan, Keith Martin, Cotton Rosser and Bob Tallman the PRCA reported.