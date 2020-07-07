Cody Stampede's 1st steer roping champ crowned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Garrett Hale made ProRodeo history as the first steer roping champion for the Cody (Wyoming) Stampede on July 4.

Named after former resident and American icon Buffalo Bill Cody, the town of Cody prides itself as the “Rodeo Capital of the World,” and 2020 marked the dawning of a new century for this iconic Wyoming rodeo with steer roping in the mix for the first time since the rodeo began in 1919.

“I’d like to thank the rodeo committee for having us, they didn’t have to, but they did,” Hale said. “That was probably the most excited I’ve been, to hear that Cody had steer roping. I have always wanted to (rope) steers there. We were tickled. I loved it and hope they keep adding.”

Since they’re Cody’s first, Hale and Landon McClaugherty set the Cody steer roping records — Hale with 20.2 seconds on two head and McClaugherty with his 8.1-second run in Round 2.

Hale compared steer roping in Cody’s arena to the arenas at the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, and the Walker County Fair & Rodeo in Huntsville, Texas.