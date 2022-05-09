Montana cowboys Dakota Louis and Matt Triplett in PBR World Finals field

FORT WORTH, Texas — Montana bull riders Dakota Louis and Matt Triplett will be competing at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals beginning Friday.

Also in the field is former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty of Decatur, Texas, who is 12th in the world standings.

Ahead of the first-ever Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, the PBR announced the 40 riders who will compete at the year-end event May 13-22 on Monday.

Louis, from Browning, is ranked 23 in the world standings and 634.24 points behind world No. 1 Daylon Swearingen. Louis ended the Unleash The Beast regular season on a high note May 1 in Billings at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark with a thrilling win in his home state.

It will be Louis' second World Finals. He also competed at the big dance in 2020.

Triplett, a native of Columbia Falls who now lives in in Canton, South Dakota, is ranked 28th, 681.49 points behind Swearingen.

Triplett is a seven-time World Finals qualifier, but this will be his first appearance at the season finale since 2019 as he didn't qualify the past two seasons because of injuries.

In 2019, Triplett placed second at the World Finals to Volborg’s Jess Lockwood, who claimed his second world championship after winning the season-ending event.

Lockwood, the 2017 and 2019 world champion, won’t be competing in Fort Worth. Lockwood separated his left shoulder at the UTB event in Oklahoma City on Feb. 11 and hasn't returned to competition.

8 rounds scheduled

The world champion will be crowned after eight rounds of action at Dickies Arena and earn the coveted gold buckle and $1 million bonus.

In one of the fiercest races in modern times, Swearingen and No. 2 Joao Ricardo Vieira will begin the event separated by a mere 8.99 points, with the world’s top 10 within less than 420 points of one another.

At the World Finals, one rider, not including ride score points, has the chance to earn a maximum 1,200 world points. Each round winner will earn 80 world points, with the event winner collecting 560 world points. Riders will also earn points for their ride scores. Rides from 70-79.75 points will earn 7 points, 80-89.75 will earn 8 points and rides 90-99.75 will earn 9 bonus points. Should a rider register eight 90-point rides, he would earn and additional 72 world points.

The 35 qualifiers via the world standings who will put it all on the line in Fort Worth are: Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York); Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil); Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil); Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil); Luciano De Castro (Guzolandia, Brazil); Mauricio Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil); Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas); Austin Richardson (Dallas); Eli Vastbinder (Statesville, North Carolina); Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington); Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas); Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas); Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil); Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil); Manoelito de Souza Junior (Itamira, Brazil); Lucas Divino (Nova Crixas, Brazil); Bob Mitchell (Steelville, Missouri); Ramon de Lima (Rio Branco, Brazil); Clayton Sellars (Fruitland Park, Florida); Rafael Henrique dos Santos (Sebastianopolis, Brazil); Dakota Louis (Browning, Montana); Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia); Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Springs, Utah); Cody Jesus (Window Rock, Arizona); Cody Teel (College Station, Texas); Matt Triplett (Canton, South Dakota); Joao Henrique Lucas (Bastos, Brazil); Marco Eguchi (Poa, Brazil); Marcelo Procopio Pereira (Rinopolis, Brazil); Claudio Montanha Jr. (Pacaembu, Brazil); Brady Oleson (Blackfoot, Idaho); Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas); Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil); Alex Marcilio (Macaubal, Brazil); Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas).

Five riders also punched their tickets to the PBR World Finals via their efforts at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals and overall tour standings. Those five riders are Brandon Davis (Cabot, Arkansas), Casey Coulter (Kirksville, Missouri), Josh Frost (Randlett, Utah), Ednei Caminhas (Indaiatuba, Brazil), and Alex Cardozo (Indaiatuba, Brazil).

Vieira could become oldest champ

While Vieira concluded the regular-season for the elite Unleash The Beast in control of the top rank, Swearingen delivered a 2-for-3 showing at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals, earning a third-place finish and 41.33 points on Saturday night, leap-frogging Vieira for the No. 1 position.

Swearingen, 22, has been a consistent presence atop the world rankings, including spending three weeks at the start of the season atop the standings. He won two premier series events in 2022, while registering a second-best six 90-point rides, including his 93-point ride aboard I’m Legit Too in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a career-best for the New York native.

Throughout 2022, Vieira led the world standings for 14 weeks, including eight consecutive weeks to end the regular season. He leads the PBR in most elite series victories, topping the field three times, as well as bulls attempted (54) and bulls ridden (25). Vieira set a new career ride score record in late March when he rode reigning YETI PBR World Champion Bull Woopaa for a commanding 94.25 points.

Should Vieira earn his first gold buckle at season’s end, he would become the oldest PBR World Champion in history. The 37-year-old would surpass Adriano Moraes, who won his third title in 2006 at age 36.

Leme aiming for history

No. 1 Swearingen and No. 2 Vieira are followed closely by the remainder of the top five,including 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco (No. 3 and 89.49 points back) and two-time defending PBR world champion Jose Vitor Leme (No. 4 and 260.99 points back). No. 5 Kyler Oliver will not compete at the season finale due to his ongoing recovery from a neck injury sustained in early April in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Should Leme once again be crowned the PBR world champion in 2022, the Brazilian would become the first rider in history to claim the honor in three consecutive seasons and just the third three-time PBR world titlist.

At age 46, 2002 PBR world champion Caminhas is now the oldest rider to ever qualify for the World Finals. Previously in 2020, Wallace Vieira de Oliveira had reached the World Finals via the Velocity Tour Finals at age 41.

The PBR also revealed the World Finals bullfighters who will take to the dirt to protect the bull riders: Frank Newsom, Cody Webster, Jesse Byrne, and Lucas Teodoro.

Featuring seven long rounds and a championship round of competition, the World Finals opening weekend will take place at Dickies Arena Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The action will continue on Thursday, May 19, Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

