Nashville Stampede win PBR Team Series coach and GM of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. — Following the inaugural season for the Professional Bull Riders Team Series, the league announced on Tuesday that the Nashville Stampede’s Justin McBride and Tina Battock were voted Coach and General Manager of the Year, respectively.

The Stampede swept the year-end awards after making a Cinderella run through the championship tournament to be crowned the 2023 PBR Team Series Champions despite finishing the regular season last in the standings after going 7-20-1.

In the Coach of the Year voting, the Texas Rattlers’ Cody Lambert finished second, while the Missouri Thunder’s Ross Coleman and Arizona Ridge Riders’ Paulo Crimber tied for third.

In the General Manager of the Year voting, the Arizona Ridge Riders’ Casey Lane received the second most votes, followed by the Austin Gamblers’ JJ Gottsch in third.

The PBR Team Series will resume this summer. The Nashville Stampede will begin their title defense on July 24 when the season begins in tandem with the 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming.