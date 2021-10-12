National Finals Rodeo saddle bronc rider Craig Latham, who grew up in Wyoming, dies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Craig Latham, a nine-time National Finals Rodeo qualifying saddle bronc rider who grew up in Kaycee, Wyoming, died on Oct. 8 after a lengthy battle with cancer the PRCA reported.

Latham was 54.

Since Latham was diagnosed with cancer in 2011, he began receiving treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, which is where he passed away.

"Craig was just great," saddle bronc rider Billy Etbauer said said in a PRCA news release. "He had as much try as anybody and he was the greatest traveling partner you could ever have. There is not enough good you could say about him. He would just grit his teeth and get it done."

Latham traveled with his best friends — brothers and ProRodeo Hall of Famers Robert, Billy, and Dan Etbauer — and was commonly referred to as the "fourth brother," the release stated. They rode all over the United States and Canada, with Billy winning five saddle bronc riding world championships and Robert claiming two more.

"It didn't matter what, Craig was always there," Billy was quoted by the PRCA. "He would help anybody, and they just don't get any better. I wouldn't have been able to do a lot of what I did and was able to do without Craig. He was a huge blessing to me as far as life and rodeo."