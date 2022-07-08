New qualification system for The American Rodeo announced

ARLINGTON, Texas — Teton Ridge on Wednesday announced in a press release a newly revised qualification system for The American Rodeo 2023.

The American Rodeo, according to the release, represents the richest single-day event in all of western sports. The American is slated for March 11, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

The tournament-style format, The American Contender Tournament, features increased prize money as athletes make their way through the competition structure, and delivers more opportunities than ever before for athletes to advance toward the richest single-day in rodeo.

“Since Teton Ridge acquired The American Rodeo last year, our ambition has been to elevate western sports to a national stage,” said Joe Loverro, President of Teton Ridge Sports, in the news release. “The revitalized American Contender Tournament is a first step towards that long-term goal.”

Made up of multiple qualifying rounds dedicated to each of the eight disciplines of rodeo, the newly launched format will host more than 50 events in cities coast to coast, beginning in July 2022 through Feb. 2023. Rodeo athletes will have the opportunity to earn a spot at The American Rodeo by going through a tournament-style series of qualifiers that culminates at the Contender Tournament Finals in Texas. The American Contender Tournament Finals will start The American Rodeo week. Teton Ridge has added guaranteed prize money to regional semifinals and regional finals upwards of $900,000, which takes the total prize money opportunity to nearly $6 million.