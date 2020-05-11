Organizers of Wyoming rodeos look to move beyond uncertainty

But with countless people planning their July 4 vacation around the rodeo, the holiday won't feel the same if the Stampede doesn't happen then.

"It's been tradition for people for their whole lives to go to Cody Stampede on the Fourth of July," Tate said.

As of now, the parade is still on. Tate doesn't have any specific plans right now, but said if the Stampede doesn't occur over the Fourth, he will likely plan Nite Rodeo festivities in conjunction with America's birthday, within state guidelines.

"I would think we would try to make something and make it an event," Tate said. "Do the same thing we've always done on a smaller scale - but ultimately that will be up to the Stampede Board and what they want to do."

What gives Darby and Thompson some hope for the event is that the Reno Rodeo, held about a week before the Stampede, is still on, along with rodeos in Rapid City, S.D., Prescott, Ariz., Livingston, Mont., and Red Lodge, which are scheduled around the same July 4 time frame. But major rodeos in Greeley, Colo., St. Paul, Minn., and Canadian rodeos in Calgary and Ponoka have already been shuttered.

Darby said the board has been having Zoom conferences with top PRCA officials who have provided encouragement and support for holding the Stampede.