PBR announces coaches for Global Cup USA

About the coaches

• Ross Coleman – Team USA Eagles: Previously aiding Team USA Eagles as an assistant coach, 2012 PBR Ring of Honor inductee Coleman will assume head coaching responsibilities for the Eagles delegating for the first time in 2022. A 13-year veteran of the PBR, Coleman qualified for the World Finals annually from 1999-2010. Coleman is one of only seven riders to register more than 400 qualified rides in his career on the elite tour, retiring in 2011 with 402 qualified rides, 42 of which were for 90 points or more.

• Ryan Dirteater – Team USA Wolves: On the spurs of his retirement at the conclusion of the 2020 season, Dirteater, also know as the “Cherokee Kid,” will return to the PBR in 2022 when he makes his head coaching debut for Team USA Wolves. No stranger to the event format, Dirteater rode for Team USA Wolves at the 2019 iteration of the event and was then an honorary assistant coach in 2020 after he was unable to compete due to fractures of his upper thoracic spine. During his career, Dirteater qualified to the PBR World Finals 12 times, winning the marathon event in 2016.