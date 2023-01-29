PBR announces relocation of Carolina Cowboys and a future 8-part series following Team Series

The Professional Bull Riders announced on Thursday that the Carolina Cowboys are relocating to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the 2023 season and that an eight-episode series focused on the PBR Team Series will be on Prime Video later this year.

The Carolina Cowboys, who competed in the inaugural season of the PBR Team Series out of LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will host their first PBR Cowboy Days homestand at Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 22-24.

The team is owned by Richard Childress and partner Jeff Broin, with 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon serving as general manager.

Bull riding legend, PBR co-founder and North Carolina’s own Jerome Davis is Carolina's coach. His wife Tiffany is a key member of the team’s front office as assistant general manager the press release detailed.

The Ride is an eight-episode series produced by Kinetic Content that will follow bull riders and coaches throughout the PBR Team Series, as they navigated the league’s inaugural 2022 season.