PBR Team Series to hold 2022 playoffs and championship in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Professional Bull Riders announced on Saturday that the PBR Team Series , a new league launching in June 2022, will hold its playoffs and championship in Las Vegas.

The PBR Team Series, under terms of the multi-year deal, will run from June to November leading to the championship in Las Vegas, complementing the newly restructured January-to-May Unleash The Beast individual-competition season, which, after 28 years of crowning the world’s top bull rider in Las Vegas (with one exception of a 2020 Texas championship event during the coronavirus pandemic) will be moving to Fort Worth, Texas.