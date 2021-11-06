PBR Team Series to hold 2022 playoffs and championship in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Professional Bull Riders announced on Saturday that the PBR Team Series, a new league launching in June 2022, will hold its playoffs and championship in Las Vegas.
The inaugural PBR Team Series Championship will be held at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 4-6, 2022.
The PBR Team Series, under terms of the multi-year deal, will run from June to November leading to the championship in Las Vegas, complementing the newly restructured January-to-May Unleash The Beast individual-competition season, which, after 28 years of crowning the world’s top bull rider in Las Vegas (with one exception of a 2020 Texas championship event during the coronavirus pandemic) will be moving to Fort Worth, Texas.
The new teams and their respective ownership and home city selections will be announced in early 2022.