Professional Bull Riders announces new PBR Team Series league

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Professional Bull Riders announced in a press release on Friday the creation of the PBR Team Series, a new league launching in June 2022 that will feature eight founding teams playing a 10-game regular season culminating in a team playoff in November.

PBR, the owner of the new league, is initially offering six team sanctions for sale as an equity-bearing investment; two additional teams will be league-owned. Each of the league’s eight founding teams will be based in a home market and play host annually to a bull riding event and western lifestyle festival, in addition to two “neutral site” league-produced events followed by the season playoff and championship. The teams and their respective ownership and home market selections will be announced in early 2022.

“Building on the success of our Unleash The Beast premier tour, the team format events we introduced in the past few years produced even more rider passion and better competition in an electric atmosphere,” said PBR Commissioner and CEO Sean Gleason. “Fans will have new rooting interests, host cities and home-team partners will deliver new marketing programs, and we will create additional value for every PBR stakeholder.