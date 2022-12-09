Professional Bull Riders partners on 'Gold Buckle' Magazine

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Professional Bull Riders and a360media have partnered together to produce "Gold Buckle" Magazine, which is now available at newstands and online at Magazine Shop (magazineshop.us).

The new magazine, with a price of $13.99, is named after the PBR world champion trophy and will feature stories about bull riding and the Western lifestyle, including travel, food, history, gear, style and music.

“As the leader in western sports, PBR has an obligation to bring our sport and its surrounding culture to new audiences while giving core fans more of the content and deep access they are asking for,” said Sean Gleason, CEO, PBR, in a press release provided by the Professional Bull Riders. “PBR is thrilled to partner with a360media on a hiqh-quality, collectable magazine that will help us accomplish those goals.”