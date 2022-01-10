ProRodeo Hall of Famer Jerome Robinson dead at 74

“Jerome was instrumental in creating the PROCOM central entry system and was a Vice President on the PRCA Board in 1979 when the PRCA moved to Colorado Springs and built the Hall of Fame,” Rempelos said. “He helped form the Association of Rodeo Committees while he was still competing as a PRCA bull rider and was an 11-time qualifier to the NFR. His passion for quality production at rodeos started early and took him on a path worldwide to showcase our iconic American sport.

“You don’t qualify for NFR 11 times without being pretty good,” Gay said. “Jerome was always in the mix, and he out rodeoed everybody in those days. He was able to get to so many rodeos and ride so many bulls and he would draw a check almost everywhere he went. He was getting a check as many times as he could get a check and that was probably at 30 or 40 more rodeos a year than anybody else was competing at. He was a top NFR bull rider because he was smarter than most and was dedicated. That’s the way he approached every job that he did.”