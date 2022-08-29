Rodeo cowboys Tim O'Connell, Wyatt Casper out with injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saddle bronc rider Wyatt Casper is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury and bareback rider Tim O'Connell is sidelined with a thumb injury the PRCA reported.

Casper, who is ninth in the saddle bronc world standings, originally injured his hamstring at the Home of Champions rodeo in Red Lodge.

He suffered the hamstring tear on Aug. 5 in Heber City, Utah.

"I took a couple weeks off after I initially hurt it in Red Lodge," Casper, a two-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Miami, Texas, said in a PRCA news release. "I tried to come back, but it was still hurting me quite a bit.

"I kept rodeoing at Dodge City (Kansas), Lovington (New Mexico) and Heber City. Then, I ended up tearing it completely there because it wasn't quite healed up yet."

O'Connell, a three-time PRCA world titlist from Zwingle, Iowa, is out for the rest of the regular season after having left thumb surgery Aug. 26.

O'Connell, ranked third in the PRCA bareback standings, hurt his thumb during an 84-point ride on Aug. 23 in Kennewick, Washington, the PRCA reported. He suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

The regular season ends Sept. 30. The NFR is Dec. 1-10 in Las Vegas. O'Connell said doctors have said he can start moving his thumb in a week.

"Luckily, I have made the NFR already and all we were doing the next six weeks was shuffling for position," he told the PRCA. "Everything I had read and been told I will be good to go by October."