Saddle bronc rider Logan Hay nets record 95.5-point score

Every time a saddle bronc rider enters the chute, history beckons. The siren calls have grown louder the last few years as the athletes and horses have continued to improve and evolve.

On July 30, Logan Hay became part of the sport's fabric forever, breaking the saddle bronc world record with a 95.5-point ride at the Hardgrass Bronc Match in Pollockville, Alberta.

Hay set the mark riding Calgary Stampede's X-9 Xplosive Skies, the 2021 Pendleton Whiskey Let 'Er Buck Bareback Horse of the Year, the PRCA reported in a press release.

This record features family ties. Logan's brother Dawson previously held a tie for the mark at 95 points and was fortunate to see Logan's historic ride in Canada.

Prior to July 30, Dawson shared the saddle bronc riding ProRodeo world record with Doug Vold, who had a 95-point ride on Franklin's Transport in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, in 1979, and ProRodeo Hall of Famer Glen O'Neill, who had a 95-point trip on Franklin's Airwolf in Innisfail, Alberta, in 1996 the PRCA reported.