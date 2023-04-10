COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For Sage Kimzey, everything similar is different. Everything old is new. Kimzey, a seven-time PRCA world champion bull rider, missed a chance for another title last season after undergoing long overdue surgery on his balky left shoulder in the summer.

Kimzey continues to gain traction in his return to competition this season, winning the San Angelo Xtreme Bulls on Sunday in Texas. Kimzey vaulted into first on his first ride with an advantageous draw then Ziplocked the crown with poise on an ornery animal with a history of dumping cowboys.

The 28-year-old from Salado, Texas, posted 177 points on two head, scoring 87.5 on Stockyards Pro Rodeo's Crash Cart and 89.5 on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Company's Pickup Man to best Tyler Taylor's 165.5 score. It represents Kimzey's PRCA-record 11th career Division 1 Xtreme Bulls win, and first since his triumph in Uvalde, Texas, last May.

"San Angelo is always awesome. It's an old-school coliseum with the fans right on top of you. I like coming here," said Kimzey, who pocketed $11,614 for his work. "It was really loud in there today."

Kimzey provided reason for the crowd to go full throat with roars. Crash Cart provided an ideal opportunity to start fast.

"I was really excited to have Crash Cart in the long round. He's a borderline short-round bull. I knew he would give me a great chance to have a high preference in the short round. I had to capitalize," Kimzey said. "He moved right into my hand. He's a money bull. And like for a lot of guys, he was a money bull for me."

Kimzey still had to finish. And the next bull brought uncertainty. Pickup Man is nobody's idea of an easy mark. Kimzey had never been on the stock, but asked around and formed a game plan that required patience and balance.

"He puts a lot of top guys on the ground. He's a bull that will take you to each side of the spin. It's paramount to stay right in the middle. He shook me loose around the corner and went left out of the chute," Kimzey said. "But I was able to finish strong."

For Kimzey, this victory shifts his season into high gear. He is aiming for another world title, and that is starting to feel more realistic.

"I feel like I am really close," Kimzey said. "It takes repetitions to get back to the top of your game. And it's starting to get there."