SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Sheridan College is hosting the Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo Friday, Saturday and Sunday at AgriPark.
Performances are at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with the championship round at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
It is Sheridan College's only home rodeo of the season. Admission is free to the public.
The Pat Hamilton Rodeo is part of Whitney Days at Sheridan College with a series of events to celebrate the life and legacy of Edward A. Whitney.
For a full schedule of events, visit www.sheridan.edu/whitneydays.