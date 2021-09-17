Stetson Wright sets PRCA all-around regular-season money record

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With an $8,860 payday at the Washington State Fair Pro Rodeo in Puyallup, Stetson Wright did more than add another all-around title to his resume.

The Milford, Utah, cowboy made ProRodeo history by becoming the winningest regular-season all-around money earner with $285,135 in saddle bronc riding and bull riding the PRCA reported in a weekly press release on Monday. The PRCA regular season concludes Sept. 30.

ProRodeo legend Trevor Brazile held the record, earning $218,852 in the regular season all-around standings in 2015. Brazile's money total was initially reported to be $282,242, but that figure was incorrect because it included the money he earned at the 2015 National Finals Steer Roping the release explained.

“I guess it’s going pretty good,” Wright said of his season in the press release. “I guess I never think about the money won, and never records too. I just think gold buckles. So, it’s pretty awesome to hear that.”

Brazile, who won a PRCA record 26 world championships and earned more than $7 million in career earnings, is an inspiration to many cowboys on the rodeo trail, Wright included.