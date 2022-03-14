Two-time PRCA world champion bull rider Blue Stone of Utah dies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Blue Stone, the PRCA world champion bull rider in 2001 and 2002, died Sunday in Willard, Utah.

Stone was 43. The PRCA reported the funeral will be on March 17 in Oakley, Utah. A cause of death wasn't listed in the release.

Stone competed in the National Finals Rodeo two times and both years he won the world championship. He also won the NFR average title in 2001 and 2002 to propel him to the world championship.

Entering the NFR in his championship years, Stone was 12th in the world standings in 2001 and eighth in 2002.

Stone, an Ogden, Utah, native, earned his first world title with $174,772 to edge Cody Hancock by less than $10,000 the PRCA reported.

In 2002, Stone totaled $157,707 in winnings to beat out Myron Duarte by less than $9,000 for the world title.

With his back-to-back titles, Stone was the first bull rider to win consecutive world championships since Don Gay won three straight world titles from 1979-81.

According to the PRCA press release, in his two NFR appearances Stone rode 14 of his bulls to earn a combined $205,851 ($112,322 in 2001 and $93,529 in 2002).

Stone captured the Utah state high school bull riding championship in 1996. He was the runner-up at the 1997 College National Finals Rodeo while riding for the College of Southern Idaho. The news release said Stone bought his PRCA card in 1998.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0