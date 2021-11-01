Utah cowboy Josh Frost wins PRCA's Linderman Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, is the winner of this year's Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Linderman Award.

The award is one of the most prestigious awards in ProRodeo, according to a PRCA press release. It recognizes a cowboy who won at least $1,000 in three events, and those events must include at least one roughstock and one timed event.

This past season Frost earned $130,192 in bull riding, $4,110 in tie-down roping, and another $1,070 in the steer wrestling.

"It means a lot to me, I think it's the most cowboy award we have in the sport of ProRodeo," said Frost, a two-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, in the PRCA release. "You have to compete on both ends of the arena in roughstock and timed events, so it's an award that is hard to qualify for and especially hard to win."

Frost has won back-to-back Linderman awards. His first came in 2019, as the award wasn't given in 2020. He said it's an award he shoots for every season, but it was more difficult than ever in 2021.

Frost is the second member of his family to capture the Linderman Award. His older brother, Joe, captured the award in 2014.

