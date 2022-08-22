Utah cowboy Stetson Wright breaks regular season all-around earnings mark again

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In just his fifth season of ProRodeo, Stetson Wright continues to rewrite the record books.

After earning $17,927 over the weekend at three NFR Playoff Series presented by Pendleton Whisky rodeos, the Milford, Utah, cowboy has now broken the PRCA record for the most money won in the all-around in a single season again with $332,023 in saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Last season, Wright broke the record that was previously set by Trevor Brazile in 2015, when he ended the 2021 regular season with $320,482. He would then go on to set the all-time single season earning record after the NFR with $686,513.

At 23 years old, Wright is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. In 2020, he was the PRCA world champion in the all-around and bull riding. Last season, he added his fourth and fifth gold buckles by winning the all-around yet again and capturing his first saddle bronc riding world title.

He currently sits No.1 in the PRCA world standings in bull riding and second in saddle bronc riding. His 2022 season has been spurred by 21 all-around, 11 saddle bronc riding, and 11 bull riding wins so far this season.

Wright will have a golden opportunity to add to his regular season earnings total with still five weeks remaining in the ProRodeo regular season, which concludes on Sept. 30.

The Cinch Playoffs at the Puyallup Rodeo at the Washington State Fair Sept. 8-11 will play a key role in catapulting athletes into the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

— PRCA