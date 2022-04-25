Wyoming bareback rider Cole Reiner stays hot, wins Clovis Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two years ago, when Cole Reiner was in his rookie season of bareback riding on the PRCA tour, he had a chance to climb aboard C5 Rodeo's Make Up Face. That bronc has been a mainstay in big rodeos the past several years, including at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

"I got on him one time before, 2020 in San Antonio," Reiner said Sunday night. "I was 68 points. He beat me up pretty good, bucked me off right at the whistle."

But Sunday afternoon at the Clovis (California) Rodeo was a very different story for the cowboy from Buffalo, Wyoming. Reiner posted an 88-point ride aboard Make Up Face to pocket first-place cash of $8,657. The rodeo was a key stop on the NFR Playoff Series presented by Pendleton Whisky.

"Last time, I got on him when I didn't know what I was doing. It's always good to get a little rematch a couple years down the road. I feel like I was more prepared for it," Reiner said. "I had a pretty good idea of what I needed to do. Not getting out of control. That horse is really strong, so it's important to stick to the basics.

"He's really a cool horse, but you've got to expect anything. Halfway through a ride, when you think about how good it's going, that's usually a pretty good feeling."

Indeed it was Sunday, continuing what's been a month of good feelings. Reiner took second in Weatherford, Texas, picking up about $7,000, and then won the San Angelo Chute-Out for another $7,500. That makes more than $22,000 in earnings over the past three weeks or so.

"It's pretty crazy," Reiner said. "It's been a good three weeks, and I've only been to four rodeos. That's good on the body, good on the arms. When you show good and you're riding good, trying not to get beat up and staying healthy, that's better than going to a bunch of rodeos. It really works good when you draw good horses like I have."

Reiner stressed the importance of a good spring run, as it helps him stick to his plan of 45-50 rodeos this year, followed by an anticipated third straight NFR trip. Reiner finished seventh in the PRCA RAM World Standings last year, with $190,187 in season-long earnings.

"One thing about rodeo is that when it's easy, it's easy, but when it's hard, it's really hard," Reiner said, noting right now, it's all coming easy. "To be able to ride out the highs as long as you can is important. There'll be ups and downs in the summertime, so you have to capitalize on every horse right now."

And again, it keeps Reiner's reasonable schedule intact.

"I can go to the best rodeos and get on more horses with better money," he said.

Other winners at the $363,158 rodeo were all-around cowboy Stetson Wright ($12,229, saddle bronc riding and bull riding); steer wrestler Nick Guy (32.6 seconds on four head); team ropers Jr. Dees/Levi Lord and Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II (37.1 seconds on four head each); saddle bronc rider Sage Newman (90 points on Burch Rodeo's Rev Runner); tie-down roper Zack Jongbloed (41.8 seconds on four head); barrel racer Abby Phillips (50.78 seconds on three runs) and bull rider Stetson Wright (91 points on Burch Rodeo's Burning Bush).

