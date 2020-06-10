Wyoming cowboy wins Texas steer roping competition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In a star-studded field at the Guns Up Steer Roping event, Reo Lohse of Kaycee, Wyoming, came out victorious June 2.
Lohse won the four-head competition to claim the title at the two-day event in Levelland, Texas.
“It was 14 hours for me to get down there, but it felt good to get away and go to a rodeo and have some luck at it,” Lohse, 35, said in a PRCA press release.
Currently, Lohse is 24th in the PRCA steer roping standings with $6,112.20.
Lohse beat out a talented field that included seven-time steer roping world champion Trevor Brazile, four-time world champion Rocky Patterson and countless Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping qualifiers the PRCA reported.
“I roped against all those guys for a long time, and it feels good (to win), but we are a pretty tight-knit family of people,” said Lohse, who was competing at Levelland for the first time, in the PRCA release. “I like the individual aspect of it (steer roping) where it is all on you and your horse. It’s up to you to make good decisions and get by certain situations where you have to think through things.”
