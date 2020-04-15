Wyoming native Brody Cress and other rodeo stars working out while rodeo is on hold

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Injured Stephenville, Texas, bull rider Clayton Sellars has found an outlet to help him pass the time, working out with Wyoming native and saddle bronc rider Brody Cress.
The workouts have been occurring at a home gym at Cress’ place in Stephenville, Texas, according to a PRCA news release.
“Being able to come here and work out has been keeping me busy, and my buddies in Weatherford have been taking the boat out and hanging out on the water, which has helped me stay sane,” Sellars, 21, told the PRCA.
Cress is originally from Hillsdale, Wyoming, and graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 2014. Currently, Cress is ranked second in the world standings in saddle bronc with $47,305.29 in prize money.
The three-time state champion high school wrestler won the average title at the National Finals Rodeo last season for the second time in three years. According to his bio on prorodeo.com, Cress has won the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, the Texas Circuit Finals and was the co-champion at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver this year.
Cress, a two-time Wyoming state high school saddle bronc champ who joined the PRCA in 2014, and Sellars are not the only ones who have been working out together while rodeos are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have been joined by bull riders Brody Yeary (Texas) and Chase Dougherty (Oregon) at Cress’ workout facility, according to a PRCA release.
The lack of rodeos worked in Sellars’ favor because he’s recovering from tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Jan. 22 during the Division 1 Xtreme Bulls event at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, the PRCA reported.
Sellars was injured during his 77.5-point ride on Road Rage in the long round.
“My knee is getting better,” Sellars said in the release. “I’m going to rehab every day and my knee is getting better day-by-day. I’m hoping to be able to (get on bulls) in June.”
Sellars made his NFR debut in 2019, finishing 12th in the world standings with $158,018.
Last year, Cress finished the season in second place earning $286,372 — including $180,500 won at the NFR. After graduating high school, Cress became a three-time College Nationals Finals Rodeo qualifier competing for Tarleton State University at the year-end event in Casper, Wyoming. While competing for the Stephenville, Texas, school, Cress placed third in the nation in saddle bronc in 2017.
