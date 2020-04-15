Wyoming native Brody Cress and other rodeo stars working out while rodeo is on hold

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Injured Stephenville, Texas, bull rider Clayton Sellars has found an outlet to help him pass the time, working out with Wyoming native and saddle bronc rider Brody Cress.

The workouts have been occurring at a home gym at Cress’ place in Stephenville, Texas, according to a PRCA news release.

“Being able to come here and work out has been keeping me busy, and my buddies in Weatherford have been taking the boat out and hanging out on the water, which has helped me stay sane,” Sellars, 21, told the PRCA.

Cress is originally from Hillsdale, Wyoming, and graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 2014. Currently, Cress is ranked second in the world standings in saddle bronc with $47,305.29 in prize money.

The three-time state champion high school wrestler won the average title at the National Finals Rodeo last season for the second time in three years. According to his bio on prorodeo.com, Cress has won the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, the Texas Circuit Finals and was the co-champion at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver this year.