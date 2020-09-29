Wyoming saddle bronc rider Brody Cress earns retribution with Stephenville win

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When saddle bronc rider Brody Cress saw his draw for the Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo in Stephenville, Texas, he knew he not only had a chance to win, but also an opportunity for retribution.

The 24-year-old from Hillsdale, Wyoming, had been paired with Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Secret Agent, a bronc that had been less than cordial the first time the two had shared a chute.

“I got on that horse earlier this year in Crossett, Ark., and he actually bucked me off,” said Cress, who will head to his fourth consecutive National Finals Rodeo this December. “He had a really good trip and did his part, and I just didn’t do mine. I knew how good he could be, so I was excited to be able to have him again and knew he was one that could give me a chance to win the rodeo.

“It was awesome to be able to have him and have it go right.”

Go right it did, with Cress earning 89 points after the whistle to take home the $1,582 winner’s check, 1.5 points clear of 11-time NFR qualifier Bradley Harter.

The Stephenville triumph will help Cress put a cap on the 2020 regular season with a strong September, and he’ll enter the Dec. 3-12 NFR third in the world standings behind Wyatt Casper and Ryder Wright.