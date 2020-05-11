Wyoming saddle bronc rider Brody Cress keeping things in perspective

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress has made a name for himself the last three years on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit.
The Hillsdale, Wyoming, cowboy has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo the last three seasons. He finished second in the PRCA world standings in 2017 and 2019 as he won the NFR average title both seasons.
This season he’s second in the world standings with $47,305.29, thanks to his big win at San Antonio, Feb. 20, when Cress left town with $24,500.
The 2014 Cheyenne East High School graduate, and three-time state champion high school wrestler, also captured the Texas Circuit Finals and was the co-champion at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver this year.
With the rodeo schedule on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cress is keeping things in perspective.
“I want to say thank you to everybody who has been helping us get through this hard time and not being able to rodeo,” Cress told ProRodeo Sports News via video. “I know it is hard to stay positive and keep things moving, but we are trying to do that and hoping that rodeos get kicked back up. I want to say thank you to all the sponsors out there for rodeo contestants who are sticking with us even though we can’t do our job right now and thank you for having our backs. We are definitely looking forward to getting back out there when we can.”
Cress was especially appreciative of the frontline workers in this pandemic.
“I just want to say thank you to all the farmers and ranchers who continue to do their job and allow us to be able to have food and all the police officers who have been trying to keep things calmed down with everybody being stuck at home and getting mad about stuff and ready to get back to their lives, as well as all the medical staffs,” Cress said. “I know they are in over their heads with little sleep and working a lot of hours just to try and keep things under control, and I want to say thank you to all of them.”
Cress was a two-time Wyoming state high school saddle bronc champ and joined the PRCA in 2014. After finishing high school, Cress was a three-time College National Finals Rodeo qualifier for Tarleton State University (Texas), competing in the CNFR in his home state at the Casper Events Center. He was third in the nation in saddle bronc in 2017.
Last year, Cress became the first cowboy to win the saddle bronc title at the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo three straight years.
