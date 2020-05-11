Wyoming saddle bronc rider Brody Cress keeping things in perspective

“I want to say thank you to everybody who has been helping us get through this hard time and not being able to rodeo,” Cress told ProRodeo Sports News via video. “I know it is hard to stay positive and keep things moving, but we are trying to do that and hoping that rodeos get kicked back up. I want to say thank you to all the sponsors out there for rodeo contestants who are sticking with us even though we can’t do our job right now and thank you for having our backs. We are definitely looking forward to getting back out there when we can.”