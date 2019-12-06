Weber State def. Wyoming
26-28, 26-24, 25-18, 16-25, 15-11
Weber State (26-8): Kills: 67 (Dani Nay 22). Assists: 65 (Ashlyn Power 62). Aces: 6 (Megan Gneiting 3). Digs: 80 (Helena Khouri 27). Blocks: 10 (Hannah DeYoung 3.5).
Wyoming (22-9): Kills: 75 (KC McMahon 26). Assists: 64 (Mackenzie Coates 56). Aces: 2 (Coates 2). Digs: 91 (Madi Fields 36). Blocks: 7 (three with 1.5).