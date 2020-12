Scoreboard: National Finals Rodeo (Day 10)

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, on Andrews Rodeo’s All or Nothin and Ryder Wright, points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Big Tex, 91 points, $23,481 each; 3. Brody Cress, 90.5, $15,654; 4. (tie) Lefty Holman and Zeke Thurston, 87, $8,885 each; 6. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Rusty Wright, 86.5, $2,115 each; 8. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Shorty Garrett, 83.5; 10. Taos Muncy, 83; 11. Chase Brooks, 82.5; 12. (tie) Allen Boore, Jacobs Crawley, Cole Elshere and Isaac Diaz, Jacobs Crawley, NS. Average: 1. Ryder Wright, 876.5 points on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Wyatt Casper, 774 points on nine, $54,577; 3. Chase Brooks, 742.5, $43,154; 4. Zeke Thurston, 741, $31,731; 5. Rusty Wright, 683 points on eight head, $22,846; 6. Lefty Holman, 681, $16,500; 7.Sterling Crawley, 670.5, $11,423; 8.Shorty Garrett, 660, $6,346; 9. Isaac Diaz, 657.5; 10. Stetson Dell Wright, 610 points on seven head; 11. Brody Cress, 598; 12. Allen Boore, 594; 13. Taos Muncy, 562; 14. Jacobs Crawley, 480.5 points on six head; 15. Cole Elshere, 79.5 points on one head. World standings: 1. Ryder Wright, $358,471; 2. Wyatt Casper, $320,984; 3. Brody Cress, $173,847; 4. Rusty Wright, $164,587; 5. Allen Boore, $163,654; 6. Lefty Holman, $160,997; 7. Stetson Dell Wright, $154,101; 8. Chase Brooks, $150,034; 9. Zeke Thurston, $141,261; 10. Shorty Garrett, $118,621; 11. Sterling Crawley, $90,378; 12. Isaac Diaz, $81,063; 13. Cole Elshere, $64,351; 14. Jacobs Crawley, $60,930; 15. Taos Muncy, $59,073.