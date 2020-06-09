Scoreboard: Wyoming basketball rosters for the canceled Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series

Midland Roundtable
Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series
NOTE: The annual all-star basketball series was canceled on May 6 because of the novel coronavirus. The boys and girls games were scheduled for June 12-13 in Billings and Sheridan. Montana rosters were previously announced. The Wyoming rosters were announced to the public on Tuesday and recognize the players who would have played in the series for Wyoming.
Wyoming boys All-Star roster
Gus Wright, Sheridan High School
Xavier McCord, Cheyenne East High School
Blaine Allen, Thunder Basin High School
Taylor Horsley, Star Valley High School
Luke Mortimer, Worland High School
Luke Anderson, Wheatland High School
Dylon Tidyman, Newcastle High School
Hunter Peterson, Buffalo High School
Niieihii Black, Lander Valley High School
Michael Shain, Pine Bluffs High School
Mr. Basketball: Luke Anderson, Wheatland High School
Wyoming girls All-Star roster
Madison Blaney, Cheyenne East High School
Ky Buell, Cheyenne East High School
Jersie Taylor, Thunder Basin High School
Ashelynn Birch, Green River High School
Madelyn Heiser, Green River High School
Ellie Fearneyhough, Cheyenne Central High School
Kate Robertson, Casper Natrona High School
Danielle Brow, Wheatland High School
Teagan Townsend, Rocky Mountain High School
Delaney Qualls, Rock River High School
Miss Basketball: Ky Buell, Cheyenne East High School
