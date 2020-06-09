Scoreboard: Wyoming basketball rosters for the canceled Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series
Scoreboard: Wyoming basketball rosters for the canceled Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series

Midland Roundtable

Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series

NOTE: The annual all-star basketball series was canceled on May 6 because of the novel coronavirus. The boys and girls games were scheduled for June 12-13 in Billings and Sheridan. Montana rosters were previously announced. The Wyoming rosters were announced to the public on Tuesday and recognize the players who would have played in the series for Wyoming. 

Wyoming boys All-Star roster

Gus Wright, Sheridan High School

Xavier McCord, Cheyenne East High School

Blaine Allen, Thunder Basin High School

Taylor Horsley, Star Valley High School

Luke Mortimer, Worland High School

Luke Anderson, Wheatland High School

Dylon Tidyman, Newcastle High School

Hunter Peterson, Buffalo High School

Niieihii Black, Lander Valley High School

Michael Shain, Pine Bluffs High School 

Mr. Basketball: Luke Anderson, Wheatland High School

Wyoming girls All-Star roster

Madison Blaney, Cheyenne East High School 

Ky Buell, Cheyenne East High School

Jersie Taylor, Thunder Basin High School 

Ashelynn Birch, Green River High School

Madelyn Heiser, Green River High School 

Ellie Fearneyhough, Cheyenne Central High School

Kate Robertson, Casper Natrona High School 

Danielle Brow, Wheatland High School

Teagan Townsend, Rocky Mountain High School 

Delaney Qualls, Rock River High School

Miss Basketball: Ky Buell, Cheyenne East High School

