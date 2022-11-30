Scoreboard: Your Sports

Bowling
Brown rolls 300 game
Bowling in the Tuesday Night Mixed League, Brandon Brown rolled his first 300 game and recorded a 700 series, as well. He also rolled a 229 and 222 for a 751 series. He carries a 193 average.
Bowling
Brown rolls 300 game
Bowling in the Tuesday Night Mixed League, Brandon Brown rolled his first 300 game and recorded a 700 series, as well. He also rolled a 229 and 222 for a 751 series. He carries a 193 average.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Griz scored 31 unanswered points to storm back and advance to the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Faldo, who moved to the Gallatin Valley about six months ago, was the "celebrity guest picker" for the first GameDay in Montana.
Lockwood Tip Off Tournaments
A talented field of boys and girls wrestlers will be in Sidney Friday and Saturday for dual, bracket and round-robin action.
The Wildcats will return to the stadium where they lost in crazy fashion last month.
Northern C 8-Man
Charlie Ragle took a new job, six Bengals have entered the transfer portal, North Dakota out-bid Weber State by a wide margin and Idaho lost its playoff opener.
The All-American hasn't played yet this season because of a knee surgery.
All six teams playing today are trying for for playoff spots at a crucial point of the NFL season. Get a briefing on this annual Thanksgiving triple-header featuring an exciting slate of showdowns.
The Griz need an all-around bounce-back performance to survive and advance in the FCS playoffs.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.