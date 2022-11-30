 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scoreboard: Your Sports

  • 0

Bowling

Brown rolls 300 game

Bowling in the Tuesday Night Mixed League, Brandon Brown rolled his first 300 game and recorded a 700 series, as well. He also rolled a 229 and 222 for a 751 series. He carries a 193 average.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Female referees to make World Cup history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News