Scoreboard: Your Sports

Bowling

Loran rolls 20th 300 game

Bowling in Sunset Bowl's Tuesday Night Terror League, Keith Loran rolled his 20th career 300 game on his way to a 728 series. Loran also rolled a pair of 214 games.

