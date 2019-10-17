CASPER, Wyo. — Seven former Wyoming Cowboys were taken in the inaugural XFL draft, which ran Tuesday and Wednesday the Casper Star-Tribune reported.
Former UW wide receiver Tanner Gentry, who spent two seasons on the Chicago Bears' practice squad, was taken in the third round of the Skills Position players by the New York Guardians.
The Tampa Bay Vipers selected three former Cowboys — linebacker Lucas Wacha, safety Robert Priester and running back D.J. May. The Los Angeles Wildcats grabbed offensive lineman Ryan Cummings and running back Nico Evans and the Houston Roughnecks selected safety Marqueston Huff.