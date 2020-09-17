 Skip to main content
Soccer matches for Billings West-Bozeman and Billings Skyview-Bozeman Gallatin postponed

BILLINGS — Soccer matches between two Billings schools and two Bozeman schools were postponed Thursday due to poor air quality in Gallatin County.

The Skyview boys and girls were scheduled to play Bozeman Gallatin, while the West boys and girls were set to play Bozeman in Bozeman, but smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest continue to plague some of Montana's skies.

Earlier this year, the same matchups were postponed in Billings due to a thunderstorm. Those matches were rescheduled with the Bozeman boys and girls playing Billings West at Amend Park on Saturday, and the Bozeman Gallatin boys and girls playing Billings Skyview Monday at Amend.

No makeup dates for Thursday’s postponed matches have been announced.

