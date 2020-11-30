Texas Southern downs Wyoming, 76-74, with last-second basket

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Galen Alexander hit the game-winning layup with 1.6 seconds remaining as Texas Southern defeated Wyoming 76-74 Monday night in men's basketball at the Arena-Auditorium.

The visiting Tigers (1-2) tied the game at 74-all with 1:20 to go on a layup by Michael Weathers. Wyoming didn't have a field goal in the final four minutes.

Wyoming blocked a shot by Texas Southern in the closing seconds, but Alexander came up with the loose ball and the winning putback to complete the comeback.

The Cowboys (1-1) led by as many as 21 points, 52-31, early in the second half. Wyoming shot 57 percent in the first half, but just 31 percent in the second.

Hunter Maldonado led Wyoming with 18 points and nine rebounds. Marcus Williams added 17 points for the Cowboys.

Weathers finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for Texas Southern.

Wyoming will host Incarnate Word of Texas on Wednesday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0