SPOKANE, Wash. — Billings Mustangs pitchers Miguel Medrano and Jake Stevenson and catcher Eric Yang were named to the Pioneer League All-Star team. League president Jim McCurdy announced the all-star roster Wednesday.
The fifth annual game between the Pioneer League All-Stars and Northwest League All-Stars will be held Aug. 6 in Boise, Idaho.
After eight starts, Medrano, a right-hander, was leading the Pioneer League in opponent batting average (.186), WHIP (0.96) and was second in ERA (3.06) among qualified pitchers.
Reliever Stevenson had 16 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings through 10 appearances, and was holding opponents to a .171 batting average. He also led the Mustangs with three saves.
Yang was the Mustangs leader in batting average (.364), on-base (.448) and slugging percentage (.558) heading into Wednesday night’s game.
The starters for the Pioneer League, which will be managed by Great Falls skipper Tim Esmay, are outfielders Colin Simpson (Grand Junction), Tristan Carranza (Missoula), Andy Pages (Ogden); first baseman Harvin Medoza (Great Falls); second baseman Clay Dungan (Idaho Falls); shortstop Liover Peguero (Missoula), third baseman Christian Koss (Grand Junction); catcher Michael Emodi Idaho Falls; Jeremiah Jackson (Orem); and pitcher Kevin Malisheski (Ogden).
The Pioneer League won for the first time in the series last season, 13-10, before a crowd of 4,892 at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado.