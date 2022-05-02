Two Wyoming Cowboys picked up as undrafted free agents

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Keegan Cryder and Garrett Crall of the Wyoming Cowboys have been picked up as undrafted free agents by a pair of NFL teams.

Cryder, a center, will be getting a look by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Crall, a former defensive end, has been picked up by the Miami Dolphins.

Both were two-time team captains for Wyoming.

Cryder received all-Mountain West Conference recognition three straight years. He made 44 consecutive starts (40 of them at center) during his four years with the Cowboys without missing a single game.

Crall was a four-year starter from 2017-2021, starting in 40 of 54 games. He was an honorable mention all-Mountain West performer in 2021.

